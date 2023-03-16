Back To Events

Become a DJ for day with The Boss Bae Breeze of Power 107.5/106.3!

Local: Ohio Media School-agy Contest Graphics_RD Columbus WCKX_March 2023
  • Date/time: April 6th

Become a DJ for day with The Boss Bae Breeze of Power 107.5/106.3! plus win $250 and much more. Join us at Ohio Media School on April 6th from 2p-4p. Learn about the business, register to win! Must be present to win. Pre-register online

