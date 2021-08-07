CALLING ALL BLACK GIRLS AGES 11-22! It’s time to SOAR!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

COLUMBUS! It’s that time of year! Back to School we go!

On behalf of the City of Columbus and Black Girls Soar Powered by the Commission on Black Girls, join Councilmember Priscilla Tyson, Eryn Pynk, Radio One, yep, we’ll be on-site too at the second annual Back-to-School Drive-Thru Rally taking place SATURDAY, August 14 from 12pm – 3pm at the Franklin Park Conservatory – Wells Barn.

We’re SOARING into the school year with FREE school supplies, yes – I said FREE- for Central Ohio’s Black girls ages 11-22. Items are first come, first served and we are operating under COVID compliant conditions.

We kindly request that everyone MASK UP. DJ, FOOD, FAMILY and FREE SCHOOL SUPPLIES – while they last. Together, let’s help our girls begin the school year SOAR towards SUCCESS. Again, SATURDAY, August 14th at Franklin Park Conservatory, Wells Barn, from 12pm – 3 pm- the 2021 Back-to-School Drive-Thru Rally. See you there! For girls, by girls – Black Girls SOAR!

