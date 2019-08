COME OUT AUGUST 3RD TO THE FEDDERSON RECREATION CENTER AND ENJOY THE FESTIVALS IN SUPPORT OF A SAFE AND PEACEFUL SUMMER FOR OUR YOUNG PEOPLE, WITH FREE FOOD, LIVE ENTERTAINMENT, SPORTS, GAMES AND ART ACTIVITIES. SATURDAY, AUGUST 3RD AT FEDDERSON RECREATION CENTER, 3911 DRESDEN FROM 6PM TO 10PM AND ITS ALL FREE!!

