Cooking with Dad Coming to The Kee on Nov. 18!

  • Date/time: Nov 18
  • Venue: The Kee
  • Address: 225 Neilston Street, Columbus, Ohio, 43215

 

Cooking with Dads is more than just a cooking event; it’s a celebration of fatherhood, family, and healthy living. We invite you to be a part of this special day that brings dads, granddads, and their children together for a memorable experience.

Saturday November 18th
11am
The Kee
225 Neilston Street
@NCUSOLUTIONS

 

