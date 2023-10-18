Cooking with Dad Coming to The Kee on Nov. 18!

- Date/time: Nov 18
- Venue: The Kee
- Address: 225 Neilston Street, Columbus, Ohio, 43215
Cooking with Dads is more than just a cooking event; it’s a celebration of fatherhood, family, and healthy living. We invite you to be a part of this special day that brings dads, granddads, and their children together for a memorable experience.
Saturday November 18th
11am
The Kee
225 Neilston Street
