Cover That Thursday’s Presents: 4 The Love of R&B

- Date/time: Feb 15, 8:00pm to 11:00pm
- Venue: The Five Party and Event Center
- Address: 5316 North Hamilton Road, Columbus, OH
Cover That Thursdays presents: “For The Love of R&B” Valentine’s Day Show! Prepare to enjoy a night of live music, from Columbus’ own local artists and enjoy the first ever live event for Cover That Thursday’s! We’ll have food, drinks, live entertainment, and a whole lotta’ love all packed into one night!
Get your tickets now!
