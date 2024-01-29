Listen Live
Cover That Thursday's Presents: 4 The Love of R&B

Cover That Thursday’s Presents: 4 The Love of R&B
  • Date/time: Feb 15, 8:00pm to 11:00pm
  • Venue: The Five Party and Event Center
  • Address: 5316 North Hamilton Road, Columbus, OH
Cover That Thursday’s Presents: 4 The Love of R&B

Source: The Five Party and Event Center

Cover That Thursdays presents: “For The Love of R&B” Valentine’s Day Show! Prepare to enjoy a night of live music, from Columbus’ own local artists and enjoy the first ever live event for Cover That Thursday’s! We’ll have food, drinks, live entertainment, and a whole lotta’ love all packed into one night!

Get your tickets now!

