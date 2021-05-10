FIRST 50 FAMILIES – Register for free home cleaning supplies and food!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

FIRST 50 FAMILIES TO REGISTER (registration information below)

All TANF- eligible clients with minor children under the age of 18 – Essential Meals is providing families with the following FREE items:

• Hygiene Products: Feminine products, soap, wash cloths, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, socks, hair care products, and lotion

• Household Items: Cleaning supplies, paper towels, paper plates, toilet paper, paper cups, dishwashing liquid, laundry detergent, trash bags, and plastic utensils (Large Tide and Gain Laundry Pods, Clorox Bleach, and Dawn Dishwashing Liquid Included)

• Food: Wokin and Rollin food truck will provide a free meal to each person in the family present. (First 50 eligible families will receive a wrist bracelet, which is required for the free meal)

• Educational Supplies: Pencils, pens, crayons, markers, notebook paper, book bags, coloring books, flash cards, children’s book, and workbooks.

• Covid-19 prevention kits: Disinfectant wipes, children and adult facial masks, hand sanitizer, and protective gloves

Families will need to register for an appointment. To register please call (614)592-2802 Between 10am and 2pm

