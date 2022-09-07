Free Criminal Record Sealing

Is Your Criminal Record Keeping You From Getting a Job?

What if You Could Seal Your Record and Restart Your Future? Join Power 107.5’s own Brea. This Saturday 10 am to 2 pm for a FREE event to see if your criminal record can be sealed. It’s happening at Milo-Grogan Rec Center, 862 E. Second Avenue.. Space is limited so call 614-241-2001 to pre-register your time slot.There will be entertainment, food trucks, a bouncy house for the kids, and a resource fair open to all. Go tohttps://municipalcourt.franklincountyohio.gov/events to learn more.

We’ll see you this Saturday , but call 614-241-2001 to pre-register and restart your future!