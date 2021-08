HBCU Classic for Columbus Fangate

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

JOIN US AT THE ONLY OFFICIAL HBCU CLASSIC COLUMBUS PREGAME FANGATE! ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 28TH FROM 8AM – 3PM FANGATE WILL TAKE OVER OUTSIDE ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF ST JOHN ARENA ON THE OSU CAMPUS ACROSS FROM THE STADIUM. WE HAVE VENDORS, DJ’S, FOOD TRUCKS, HEALTH MOBILE UNITS, THE ARMY GAMING TRUCK AND MUCH MORE! BRING THE FAMILY FOR SOME OUTSIDE PRE-GAME FUN IN THE SUN WHILE SUPPORTING LOCAL BUSINESSES. SEE YOU ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 28TH!

