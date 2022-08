IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A NEW JOB OR CAREER, PLEASE JOIN US AT THE URBAN ONE COLUMBUS AND COLUMBUS URBAN LEAGUE JOB AND RECRUITMENT FAIR ON FRIDAY AUGUST 19, 2022, AT VENTURE SUITE, 780 MT VERNON AVENUE, COLUMBUS, OH 43203. FROM 3PM – 7PM. AT THE EVENT YOU WILL GAIN ONSITE INFORMATION AND PARTICIPATE IN ONE-ON-ONE INTERVIEWS WITH POTENTIAL EMPLOYERS IN THE FIELDS OF HEALTHCARE, EDUCATION, LAW ENFORCEMENT AND OTHERS. DON’T KNOW WHICH DIRECTION TO GO JOIN CUL CAREER SERVICES FOR THE CAREER EXPLORATION & KNOW YOUR RIGHTS AT OUR LUNCH AND LEARN- FROM 12P-2P