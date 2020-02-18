Join City News this Saturday at Sprint Casino on West Broad street for your chance at $25,000!

- Date/time: February 22nd, 4:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: Sprint Casino
- Address: 3953 West Broad Street, Columbus, OH, 43228
- Web: More Info
Join City News this Saturday at Sprint Casino location on West Broad street for your chance at Winning $25,000! Stop in between 2p and 4p! The first 30 people get a chance to Crack the Vault with your 5 digit code. Be a BIG winner every day with the best deals on all the latest in mobile technology. See you Saturday 2p-4p at 3953 West Broad street!
