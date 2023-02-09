Join the Y Thursday, February 16 at the Bluestone from 6-8 for the 16th Annual Legacy Event. Tickets are just $25 and all proceeds go toward the Near East Side’s youth and community as we create positive impact, combat youth violence, improve mental health and empower communities of wellness. Don’t miss out on live music from The Dealbreakers and this important event. https://www.facebook.com/events/555395585924094

@WardYMCA

@YCBUS