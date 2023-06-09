Join Urban One Columbus for 614 Day at The Kee!

- Date/time: June 14th, 4:00pm to 8:00pm
- Venue: The Kee
- Address: 225 Neilston Ave, Columbus
Join Urban One Columbus for the 614 Day Function @ The Kee 225 Neilston Ave 4pm-8pm!
There will be live performances, music, vendors, drinks, food and more as we celebrate all things Columbus!
Hang out during The Kickback Live with DJ Nailz and the 5’oclock Traffic Jam with Dj Mr. King!
Local performances by Jae Esquire, Amber Knicole, Trek Manifest, Affirmative Distraction, Antonio Lamar, Caroline Inspires and More! Your Number One Stations Representing Black Culture: Power 1075/1063, Magic 95.5, Joy 107.1, and la Grande 102.5!
