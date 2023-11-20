- Date/time: Dec 1, 12:00pm to 2:00pm
If you are looking for a new job or career please join us at the Urban One for the Job Ready Lunch and Learn with The Tax World Team Powered by The Child Development of Franklin County on Friday, December 1 2023 at The Capital One Café, 167 Easton Town Center.
Join us from 12 pm – 2 pm. for a FREE Lunch and Learn where you will learn:
• How to claim independent income
• Understanding the balance of Side Jobs on your Tax Return
This workshop will be beneficial whether you are; unemployed or wanting to experience different career fields!
THIS EVENT IS FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC with REGISTRATION.
-
Urban One Thanksgivingback 2023 Turkey Tour
-
Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays
-
Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname "Super Head" [VIDEO]
-
REPORT: Keke Palmer Files Restraining Order Against Ex Darius Jackson, Alleges Abuse Over Two-Year Courtship
-
Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″
-
Ohio Approves Abortion Rights & Legalizes Recreational Marijuana
-
Benzino Denies He Is Jealous Of Daughter Coi Leray’s Career
-
George “Funky” Brown, Drummer for Kool & The Gang, Dies at 74