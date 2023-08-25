If you are looking for a new job or career, please join us at the Urban One for the Job Ready Lunch and Learn with The Columbus Urban League Career Services Team Powered by The Child Development of Franklin County on Friday, September 8 2023 at The Capital One Cafe, 167 Easton Town Center.

Join us from 12 pm – 2 pm. for a FREE Lunch and Learn where you will learn:

How to negotiate your salary with an employer

Understanding your rights as an employee

This workshop will be beneficial whether you are unemployed or wanting to experience different career fields!

THIS EVENT IS FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC with REGISTRATION.