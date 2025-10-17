Listen Live
Join Us for the Harvest Party Like No Other

  • Date/time: Oct 30, 5:00pm to 8:00pm
  • Venue: United Skates East
  • Address: 3362 Refugee Road
MAGIC/JOY Radio One Columbus Skate & Treat Event

Celebrate Halloween in a clean, fun, and safe atmosphere with Joy 106.3 at United Skates East!

Thursday, October 30th, from 5 PM to 8 PM, it’s the Harvest Party Like No Other!

DJ 3 N 1 will be live on the ones and twos setting the perfect vibe for a night of fun, fellowship, and positivity.

The first 500 registered kids will receive free admission and skate rental, so register now! Not skating? Adults enter for free! Additional tickets are available for purchase for more participants.

United Skates East is the #1 spot for roller skating and birthday party fun, featuring arcade games, delicious snacks like pizza, nachos, and ICEEs, and live DJ performances. Bring the whole family and enjoy the Skate & Treat experience this Halloween!

Don’t miss out, register your kids now and make this a memorable, family-friendly night of fun!

United Skates East, 3362 Refugee Road where family fun and joy meet.

Join Us for the Harvest Party Like No Other  was originally published on joycolumbus.com

