Join us on July 13th for the “Real Men Real Talk Mental Wellness Summit.” This event is committed to amplifying mental health conversations within the Black community, with an emphasis on Black Men. We aim to cultivate a welcoming space for an honest and open dialogue about mental wellness.

We’re excited to announce that Pacman Jones will be our keynote speaker. His insights, experiences, and candid discussion will foster a deeper understanding of mental health issues. This conversation, held at East High School, will connect participants from across the country, shining a light on unique challenges our community faces.

Registration is open, and we invite men from all walks of life to be part of this important conversation. Join us in making a positive impact on mental wellness in the Black community.