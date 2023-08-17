Lil Baby Ticket Tour at Road to Success Academy on Aug 24th

- Date/time: Aug 24, 4:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: Road to Success Academy
- Address: 1634 Minnesota Ave, Columbus, 43211
Lil Baby IOU Tour is coming to Nationwide Arena on August 26. Do you want to go? Come to Road to Success Academy on Thursday, August 24, at 1634 Minnesota Ave Columbus, 43211, from 4p-6p for your chance to win. All you do is show up, register, and stay to qualify to win tickets. If you’re looking for a high school that will help you put together a solid graduation plan, provide career training, and teach you executive skills for job readiness and beyond? If so, you’ll ALL that and more at Road to Success Academy!
