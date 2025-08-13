Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Lowe’s of Dublin’s Move Like Messi Youth Experience

Add to Calendar
Lowe's Company
  • Date/time: Aug 16, 9:00am to 12:30pm
  • Venue: Lowe's of Dublin
  • Address: 6555 Dublin Center Drive
  • Web: https://lowes.com/goal

Join us at the Lowe’s of Dublin for the Move Like Messi Youth Experience on August 16th from 9am to 12:30pm! DJ Nailz will be broadcasting live from 10:30am to 12:30pm!

MyLowe’s Rewards members, sign your kids up for the FREE soccer workshop where they can watch videos of Messi breaking down his iconic moves. They’ll get to train like the GOAT with hands-on 30-minute skill sessions with local coaches, get FREE swag and more.

Not a Rewards member? Join for FREE today at lowes.com/goal.

We’ll see you at 6555 Dublin Center Drive soon!

Lowe's Company

Source: Lowe’s Company / Lowe’s Company

More from Power 107.5
Trending
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty

News

Man Bites Off Piece of Kroger Security Guard’s Thumb

Software Security Flaw In Some Hyundai And Kia Cars Make Them Target Of Theft
News

Columbus Teen Linked to ‘Kia Boys’ Gets 9.5 Year Prison Sentence

POWER MUSIC CURATOR CHALLENGE AUGUST
Contests

Win $500 in Back 2 School Cash!

LL Cool J
Entertainment

LL Cool J To Host 2025 MTV VMA’s

First day of school chalkboard sign
Entertainment

Columbus City Schools needs to cut $50 Million from Budget

News

Tamar Braxton’s Near-Death Blackout And Tips On Staying Safe

News

Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday Starts Friday: Here’s What You Can Buy

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close