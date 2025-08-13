Lowe’s of Dublin’s Move Like Messi Youth Experience

- Date/time: Aug 16, 9:00am to 12:30pm
- Venue: Lowe's of Dublin
- Address: 6555 Dublin Center Drive
- Web: https://lowes.com/goal
Join us at the Lowe’s of Dublin for the Move Like Messi Youth Experience on August 16th from 9am to 12:30pm! DJ Nailz will be broadcasting live from 10:30am to 12:30pm!
MyLowe’s Rewards members, sign your kids up for the FREE soccer workshop where they can watch videos of Messi breaking down his iconic moves. They’ll get to train like the GOAT with hands-on 30-minute skill sessions with local coaches, get FREE swag and more.
Not a Rewards member? Join for FREE today at lowes.com/goal.
We’ll see you at 6555 Dublin Center Drive soon!
