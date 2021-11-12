Back To Events

McDonald’s Celebrate and Vaccinate

  • Date/time: November 17th, 1:00pm to 5:00pm
  • Venue: McDonald's
  • Address: 381 E. Main Street, Columbus, OH
The Hill Family McDonald’s is teaming up with Nationwide Children’s, Coca-Cola and RMHC of Central Ohio once again to help our Columbus community get vaccinated! Rain, (snow!) or shine, join us Wednesday, November 17th at the 381 E. Main Street McDonald’s from 1:00-5:00p.m for a chance to win $200, giveaways and much more. COVI9-19 Booster and Flu shot are also available. Let’s. Do. This.

