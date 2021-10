LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Join us Wednesday, October 27th at the 381 E. Main Street McDonald’s location, from 3:00-5:00p.m. to receive the Pfizer Vaccine, collect cool prizes, have the chance to win exclusive Boo Bash tickets and meet the Power 107.5/106.3FM team ! A FREE McChicken or Cheeseburger can be redeemed by those who vaccinate! Must be 12+. 🍔❤️💉💛

