PEACE IN THE STREETS! A LIVE Street Soldiers Special Edition!

Come out and join in this conversation on how we can make our community one of STRENGTH and UNITY!!!

Free Give-Aways….Let’s ARM our YOUTH with an autographed copy of “Street Soldier” by professional bodybuilder and entrepreneur Walter Smith.

IT’S TIME FOR PEACE IN THE STREETS.

Join in the conversation Saturday, July 2nd with Power Columbus, Jae Esquire and 25th Dynasty Enterprise Linden Community Center 1pm-5pm. Share your story, connect with those whose lives have been affected by gun violence and discuss solutions.