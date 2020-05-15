Power 107.5/106.3 2020 Virtual Prom Night

Attention all Columbus high school students! We get it, your 2020 has been a different school year so since you couldn’t go to prom we’re bringing the prom to you!

Join us Saturday, May 23rd live on the Power 107.5/106.3 on Instagram live as we bring to the virtual prom night 2020! Hosted by DJ Mr. King and The going doing the most Cece! We go live on Instagram and on-air starting at 7pm with the virtual red carpet and DJ Mr. King is mixing live till midnight! We’re shouting out all area high schools and we’ll have surprise celebrity guests pop up on our Instagram live all night long!

Follow us on Instagram here and get your fit ready cause we’re partying Saturday, May 23rd. It’s the Power Virtual Prom Night 2020 powered by Columbus City council, Columbus Youth Commission, and Power 107.5/106.3!

