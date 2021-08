LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5/106.3 is getting ready to turn up in the 614 for Boo Bash 2021 starring Lil Baby and friends Gunna, Moosi, Morray and 42 Dugg!

This will be the concert of 2021 Thursday, October 28th at the Schottenstein Center. Tickets are available at the box office and Ticketmaster.com

