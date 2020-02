Power Spring Fest ft Lil Baby, NBA Young Boy, Rod Wave and YK Osiris

THE FIRST BIG SHOW OF 2020 IS HERE! SUNDAY, APRIL 5TH AT THE SCHOTTENSTEIN CENTER IT’S POWER SPRING FEST STARRING LIL BABY, NBA YOUNGBOY, ROD WAVE AND YK OSIRIS! GET YOUR POWER SPRING FEST TICKETS RIGHT NOW AT THE SCHOTTENSTEIN CENTER TICKET OFFICE, ALL TICKETMASTER LOCATIONS AND BELOW!

DON’T WAIT TIL THEY’RE ALL GONE! IT’S THE FIRST BIG SHOW OF 2020, POWER SPRING FEST STARRING LIL BABY, NBA YOUNGBOY, ROD WAVE AND YK OSIRIS, SUNDAY APRIL 5TH AT THE SCHOTT!

Also On Power 107.5: