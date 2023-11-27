Listen Live
“Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce” Screening

"Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce" Screening
  • Date/time: Dec 2, 12:00pm to 3:00pm
  • Venue: Phoenix Theatres Lennox Town Center 24
  • Address: 777 Kinnear Rd, Columbus, OH
"Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce" Screening

Source: Creative Services / R1 Digital

Join Power & Magic for the Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé Screening on Saturday, December 2nd at Phoenix Theatre Lennox Town Center 24! Powered by Roott, in association with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

