Skate & Treat with Power 107.5: Halloween Night at Skate Zone 71!

It’s Spooky Season, and Power is bringing back Skate & Treat on Halloween!

Join DJ Nailz and DJ Mr. King broadcasting live for a night of family fun in a clean, safe, and friendly atmosphere. Skate Zone 71, is the perfect place to kick back and celebrate Halloween with over 30 arcade games, a full café, and haunted laser tag!

FREE Registration is now open for the first 500 kids: admission and skate rental are free! Adults not skating? You enter for free too! Plus, additional tickets are available for purchase. Don’t miss the costume contests, candy, and more fun surprises!

It all goes down Thursday, October 30th from 5 PM to 8 PM at Skate Zone 71, 4900 Evanswood Drive. Grab your skates and experience the best of Skate & Treat this Halloween!