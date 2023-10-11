- Date/time: Oct 31, 5:00pm to 8:00pm
- Venue: Skate Zone 71
- Address: 4900 Evanswood Dr., Columbus, OH, 43229
Join Power 1075/1063, Magic 95.5, Joy 107.1, and La Grande 102.5 for a safe alternative to traditional Trick or Treating at our Skate and Treat Event from 5pm-8pm at Skate Zone 71!
This is a FREE event for the first 250 Kids under 18. Registration is required!
Skating Adults – $5
We will provide a safe haven for families to enjoy a night of family skate and a bag of goodies for the kids! The event will also feature games, music, concession stand and educational resources for the whole family.
Click below to register!
