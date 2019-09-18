St. Jude Children’s Hospital Walk/Run

- Date/time: September 29th, 6:30am to 10:00am
- Venue: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
- Address: 4850 W. Powell Rd Powell, OH 43065
- Web: More Info
Join us for the St. Jude Walk/Run during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September, to raise money for the kids of St. Jude, where families never receive a bill for anything. Let’s end childhood cancer. Together.
Donate here or join the Radio One team here
Schedule as follows:
Registration: 6:30am-7:30am
Run Start: 8:00am
Walk Start: 8:05am
Click here for more information on this event and St. Jude