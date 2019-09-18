Back To Events

St. Jude Children’s Hospital Walk/Run

St. Jude Columbus Walk/Run 2019
  • Date/time: September 29th, 6:30am to 10:00am
  • Venue: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
  • Address: 4850 W. Powell Rd Powell, OH 43065
Join us for the St. Jude Walk/Run during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September, to raise money for the kids of St. Jude, where families never receive a bill for anything. Let’s end childhood cancer. Together.

 

Donate here or join the Radio One team here

Schedule as follows:
Registration: 6:30am-7:30am
Run Start: 8:00am
Walk Start: 8:05am

 

Click here for more information on this event and St. Jude

 

 

