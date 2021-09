LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Staff Management is holding a Grand Opening / Hiring Event on Monday, October 4th from 9 am to 7 pm at 950 Taylor Station Road Suite J. Stop in for raffle prizes including a 50” big screen TV and Airpods. Power 107.5 / 106.3 will broadcast LIVE on Monday between 1 pm and 3 pm. More information at https://bit.ly/U1StaffManagement7225

Also On Power 107.5: