The Hill Org McDonald’s Black History Celebration This Thursday!

- Date/time: Feb 29, 4:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: McDonald's
- Address: 4640 East Main Street in Whitehall, Columbus, Ohio
The Hill Org McDonald’s Located at 4640 East Main Street in Whitehall is Celebrating Black History Month. Join Owner Operator Andre Hill and his crew for a special Black History Month Celebration on Thursday, February 29, from 4-6pm.
Celebrate our community’s diverse culture with a chance to win prizes including iPad minis, gift cards and limited-edition t-shirts designed by Hill and Detroit, Michigan-based designer The Dirt Label. Whitehall Mayor Michael Bivens will be honored for his dedication to the Whitehall community and his leadership in the African American Community.
We hope to see you Thursday, February 29, from 4-6pm for the Black History Month Celebration at McDonald’s in Whitehall
@POWERCOLUMBUS @LEAHHENRY @EVERYDAYISFRIIDAY614 @by_biv
