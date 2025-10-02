The Purple Run 5K

Join us for the City of Whitehall “Purple Run,” a 5k dedicated to raising awareness about domestic violence and supporting the fight against it. This 5k event brings our community together to stand against domestic violence, showing solidarity and providing crucial resources. A portion of the proceeds will got to help the victims of domestic violence and the wonderful folks at The Center for Family Safety and Healing.

