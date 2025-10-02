Listen Live
The Purple Run 5K

  • Date/time: Oct 11, 8:00am to 9:00am
  • Venue: Whitehall Community Park
  • Address: 402 N Hamilton Rd, Columbus, OH, 43213
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS PROMO COLUMBUS

Source: City of Whitehall / Radio One Columbus

Join us for the City of Whitehall “Purple Run,” a 5k dedicated to raising awareness about domestic violence and supporting the fight against it. This 5k event brings our community together to stand against domestic violence, showing solidarity and providing crucial resources. A portion of the proceeds will got to help the victims of domestic violence and the wonderful folks at The Center for Family Safety and Healing.

> REGISTER HERE <

The Purple Run 5K  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

