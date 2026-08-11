THE SOUTHERN TRUTH TOUR is coming to KEMBA Live! for one unforgettable night of Southern hip-hop!

Don’t miss the highly anticipated reunion of Boosie and Webbie, performing their biggest hits together live on stage, with special guest Pleasure P delivering the R&B classics fans know and love.

From chart-topping anthems to fan favorites, this concert is set to bring unmatched energy, nostalgia, and a night of unforgettable performances.

Whether you’ve been rocking with them from day one or you’re ready to experience the South’s biggest stars live, this is the concert event of the summer.

Get your tickets here!