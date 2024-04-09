UNEXTINCT: An Immersive Nighttime Experience

- Date/time: Apr 12, 7:30pm to 10:30pm
- Venue: Columbus Zoo
Power 107.5 106.3FM and DJ Nailz are going to be at @unextinctlive at the @columbuszoo for Adults Only Night on Friday, April 12 – don’t miss this!
You know we love ya’ll kids, but leave ’em at home and level up your night. 💃 Check out crazy illusions for a totally immersive nighttime experience. You’ll thank us. 👌
📍 @columbuszoo
UNEXTINCT is an immersive nighttime experience at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on select nights thru April 27 from 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Friday April 12th is the ONLY Adults Only Night. https://unextinctlive.com/
