Urban One & American Red Cross Blood Drive

Our goal is to reach 55 donors, and thanks to your efforts in spreading the word, we’ve already scheduled 37 appointments. Let’s keep the momentum going and surpass our previous achievement of collecting 37 units during our September drive!

Blood donations are critically needed, especially for Black and Brown communities, where specific blood types like Type O, A-, or B- are in high demand. Your donation can make a significant impact this season.

If you’re available, please use the link below to schedule your donation:

Schedule Your Appointment Here

Let’s come together and make a difference!

Why Donate?

Here are some benefits you’ll enjoy by donating blood:

Improved Heart Health: Helps reduce iron levels, supporting cardiovascular wellness. Reduced Cancer Risk: Lower iron levels have been linked to decreased risk of liver, lung, colon, and throat cancers. Calorie Burn: Each pint of blood donated burns approximately 650 calories. Enhanced Blood Flow: Promotes smoother circulation and may lower blood pressure. Free Health Checkup: Includes vital sign monitoring like blood pressure and hemoglobin levels. Stimulates Blood Production: Encourages the body to generate fresh red blood cells. Mental and Emotional Benefits: Giving back fosters happiness and reduces stress.

Thank you for being part of this life-saving initiative. Together, we can make a lasting impact.

