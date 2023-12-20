Listen Live
Urban One Radio Blood Drive

  • Date/time: Dec 27, 12:30pm to 5:30pm
  • Venue: American Red Cross
  • Address: 995 E. Broad Street, Columbus, OH, 43205
Source: American Red Cross / radio one columbus

Every blood donation is important and maintaining a diverse blood supply is a priority to the American Red Cross. Make your blood donation appointment for the Urban One Blood Drive on Wednesday, Dec 27. Go to RedCrossBlood.org to sign up. Use sponsor code “Urban One.”

The American Red Cross at the Urban One Radio Blood Drive on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, from 12:30PM to 5:30PM at American Red Cross, 995 E. Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43205. To schedule an appointment to donate call 1-800-RED CROSS or 1-800-733-2767

