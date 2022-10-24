Urban One Thanksgiving Back Turkey Tour!

Thanksgiving is about giving back! Urban One, and our partner NBC4, has teamed up to feed the city. The Urban One Columbus Thanksgivingback Turkey Tour presented by Canvaas Consulting and Caresource in association with The Ohio Department of Commerce.

Join us for 3 days of blessings & giveaways at 6 locations across the city, November 17th-19th as we feed hundreds of families in need, just in time for Thanksgiving!

The first 200 people at each location will receive a ‘thanksgiving box’ with a turkey, dressing, and more.

11/17 – 5p-7pm –Linden Community Center 1350 Briarwood Ave Columbus, OH 43211

11/17 – 5p-7pm –– Barack Community Center 580 E Woodrow Ave Columbus, OH 43207

11/18 – 5p-7pm –– Driving Park Community Center 1100 Rhoads Ave Columbus, OH 43206

11/18 – 5p-7pm –– Dodge Community Center 667 Sullivant Ave Columbus, OH 43215

11/19 – 11a-1pm –– Far East Community Center 1826 Lattimer Dr Columbus, OH 43227

11/19 – 11a-1pm –- Adams Community Center 854 Alton Ave Columbus, OH 43219

(While Supplies Last)