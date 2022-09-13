The biggest and best in urban comedy, Tony Baker, Bill Bellamy, Michael Blackson, Ryan Davis, Gary Owen and Tony Rock are bringing fall-out-your-seat laughter in the hottest comedy show — Don’t miss the “We Outside Comedy Tour” – If you ain’t outside then where you at? Line-up subject to change.

Tony Baker ( A Black Lady Sketch Show, The Carmichael Show, Rel, Ridiculous )

( ) Bill Bellamy ( Insecure, Hot In Cleveland, Mr. Box Office , How To Be A Player )

( ) Michael Blackson ( Next Friday , Meet the Blacks )

( , ) Gary Owen ( Think Like A Man, Ride Along, Meet The Blacks )

( Ryan Davis (HBO’s Insecure and Curb Your Enthusiasm )

(HBO’s and ) Tony Rock (Think Like A Man, Mann and Wife, Everybody Hates Chris, All of Us)

For more info, weoutsidecomedytour.com.