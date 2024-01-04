Fasten your seat belts comedy enthusiasts, because 2024 is about to get uproarious! BMN Entertainment is thrilled to unveil the most awaited comedy spectacle of the year – the “We Them One’s Comedy Tour”. Comprising an unmissable lineup of comedic maestros, this tour promises evenings filled with side-splitting humor and unforgettable moments.

Link for Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com/we-them-ones-comedy-tour-columbus-ohio-02-09-2024/event/05005F4F29435935