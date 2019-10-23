POWER 107.5/106.3 presents the Winter Block Party starring Megan Thee Stallion & Friends Thursday, December 19th at Newport Music Hall!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Tickets are on sale now at Step N Style, Talib’s, O.T.T. Shop, Hi Level Fashion, Love Letter Boutique, Hood Solid Surban Store and all Ticketmaster outlets!

Your hot girl summer was lit and now it’s time for the Power 107.5/106.3 Winter Block Party starring Megan Thee Stallion! Get your tickets here today!

Also On Power 107.5: