- Date/time: December 19th, 7:00pm to 11:00pm
- Venue: Newport Music Hall
- Address: 1722 N. High St., Columbus, OH, 43201
- Web: More Info
POWER 107.5/106.3 presents the Winter Block Party starring Megan Thee Stallion & Friends Thursday, December 19th at Newport Music Hall!
Tickets are on sale now at Step N Style, Talib’s, O.T.T. Shop, Hi Level Fashion, Love Letter Boutique, Hood Solid Surban Store and all Ticketmaster outlets!
Your hot girl summer was lit and now it’s time for the Power 107.5/106.3 Winter Block Party starring Megan Thee Stallion! Get your tickets here today!
Click HERE to purchase tickets!
