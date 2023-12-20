Get ready for the ultimate Central Ohio Youth experience! Join us at EMSPIRE MORE!, the most epic youth conference that’s all about empowering you for a brighter tomorrow!

EMSPIRE MORE! is a dynamic, one-day event created and led by youth, for youth. It’s an immersive journey designed to inspire you to achieve more, learn more, and become the best version of yourself. This conference is your opportunity to connect with experienced professionals, fellow students, and experts who are eager to share the tools and knowledge you need to transform your present into an extraordinary future.

We’re thrilled to offer this exciting youth-led experience that focuses on key topics: Mindset & Mental Health, Finances, and Family Relationships. It’s a chance to explore, learn, and grow in a supportive and fun environment.

But that’s not all! Expect delicious food, engaging conversations, games, amazing people, music, and so much more. This is your moment to be inspired, network, and elevate your aspirations for a brighter and more excellent tomorrow. Join us at EMSPIRE MORE! and let’s embark on this transformative journey together!

For Who: Central Ohio High School Youth (Grades 9-12)



What: Youth Empowerment Conference



When: Saturday, January 13, 2023 | 10 AM – 5 PM

After Glow: 6 PM – 8 PM



Where: Groveport Madison High School ( 4475 S Hamilton Rd., Groveport, OH 43125)



Why: Inspire youth to empower themselves, use their voice, & connect with other dope youth

Cost: FREE



REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED FOR ATTENDANCE: https://eventnoire.com/events/emspire-more-youth-led-youth-conference-2023?kuid=4e9bfa1d-7486-4a60-be8b-146ba6794d91&kref=gvO3JMkpdZlF