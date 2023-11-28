The Diddy scandal continues to get even more bizarre. His former head of security has cryptically spoken up after being named in Cassie’s lawsuit. As spotted on TMZ last week the scandal brought another former Bad Boy Entertainment employee out of the shadows. The “Me & U” singer claimed in her court documents that Roger Bonds, […]
Young Thug and his associates will finally have their chance in court. The opening statements for the YSL RICO trial began today. Raw Story is reporting that the much anticipated federal trial regarding Young Thug allegedly running an organized criminal empire commenced today. According to CNN the prosecutor immediately came out swinging and portrayed YSL as a miniature […]
Legendary music industry executive Jimmy Iovine has been issued a summons by an anonymous plaintiff who has accused him of sexual abuse. According to Variety, the summons was filed last week in the Supreme Court of the State of New York County. And while the filing doesn’t go into much explicit detail regarding what Iovine […]
The Blackening sequel has been confirmed after the horror comedy became a huge box office hit earlier this year. Here's what we know.
