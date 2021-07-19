LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Sometimes the key or spark to a long, successful career is having a great stylist by your side. Zendaya Coleman was widely known as a child actor, but it wasn’t until she became a fixture on the red carpet that she achieved mainstream recognition. After shutting down the streets of Paris during fashion week in 2015, people wanted to learn more about the young starlet showing up on all the best dressed lists.

Behind every successful celebrity is a powerful stylist that pulls looks together to help maintain client buzz. Law Roach is responsible for just about every one of Zendaya’s looks, and that’s because as a stylist, he’s master the art of highlighting a woman’s personal style in a perfectly-tailored, clean, classic, and unique way.

The demand for a good stylist went into overdrive once people realized the effectiveness behind a beautiful red carpet look, television appearance, or basic street style fashion. The lucrative profession is a complex art form that allows stylists to bring vivid ideas to life. Although the entertainment industry is oversaturated with stylists, there is a handful of talent that are making waves in Hollywood and beyond.

If the art of putting garments together intrigues you, you’ll want to keep reading. Take a look at 10 Black stylists dominating the fashion/entertainment industry.

10 Black Fashion Stylists Dominating The Fashion Industry was originally published on hellobeautiful.com