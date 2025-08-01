Listen Live
10 Girlfriends That Changed the Culture

Published on August 1, 2025

Destiny's Child

In a world where relationships are often spotlighted for romance or rivalry, there’s something undeniably powerful about Black women who choose each other; as friends, sisters, and ride-or-dies.

These friendships don’t just exist behind the scenes. They’re loud. Visible. Impactful. And they’ve shaped the culture in more ways than one.

From Oprah and Gayle redefining what platonic soulmates can be, to Beyoncé and Kelly proving that girl group bonds can stand the test of time, these friendships are more than cute Instagram moments—they’re cultural landmarks.

They show us that behind every iconic woman is often another woman hyping her up, holding her accountable, and helping her thrive.

RELATED: Celebrating Sisterhood: 20 of the most famous Black Celebrity Sisters

1. Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland

2. Oprah Winfrey & Gayle King

3. Issa Rae & Yvonne Orji

4. Rihanna & Melissa Forde

5. Tracee Ellis Ross & Ava DuVernay

6. Ciara & La La Anthony

7. Chlöe & Halle Bailey

8. Serena Williams & Beyoncé

9. Zendaya & Storm Reid

10. Kerry Washington & Viola Davis

