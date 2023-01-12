10 Most-Anticipated Black Albums Of 2023 (So Far)

One of the biggest highlights that can come along with the dawn of a new year is the promise of fresh music from some of our favorite artists.

2023 is already shaping up to be one for the books, with heavyweights like new age rap king J. Cole making a comeback following the chart-topping success of his 2021 LP, The Off-Season. There’s also widespread fanfare surrounding the upcoming last two parts of Beyoncé’s planned album trilogy for Renaissance — part 1 was the talk of 2022! — and finally new music from fellow pop queen Rihanna after a whopping seven-year hiatus.

Get ready to press play, people!

Music by Black musicians holds a stronger level of cultural significance, particularly because it got many of us through some rough patches in history as a race in this country. Although contemporary music has changed in lyrical content and overall message over time, one thing that’s remained constant is that we’ve come to define what pop music sounds like. Of the current chart-toppers on the Billboard Hot 100 (week of Jan. 14), six out of the top 10 slots are held by Black artists. On the Billboard 200 chart for albums, four are in the top 10, with alt-R&B sensation SZA currently cemented at #1 for the fourth week in a row with her new album, SOS.

In hopes that 2023 will be just as good to us as 2022 was on a musical front, we put together some of the most anticipated projects we know of so far in the world of Black music. Some LPs are confirmed, with fans already counting down the days until release, meanwhile others are still in “TBD” status awaiting the green light. Either way, these melanated musicians have some heat in store for the new year that is sure to be a treat for the culture.

Take a look at 10 upcoming albums by Black musicians that we are most excited to hear in 2023. Let us know if we missed others on the horizon worth checking for as well:

