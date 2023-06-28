10 Out And Proud LGBTQ+ Celebrities

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Every Pride month, we are reminded of the great sacrifices the LGBTQ+ community went through and continues to go through to be seen as equals. Black LGBTQ+ pioneers like Storme DeLarverie, Marsha P. Johnson, and Bayard Rustin have paved the way for today’s out-and-proud celebrities, who are able to live out loud.

More than ever, we’ve seen Black celebrities walking confidently and boldly in their authentic LGBTQ+ lifestyle. And while living an authentic life is a personal choice, their decisions inspire people worldwide to explore their personal truths. Growing up, LGBTQ+ representation was nonexistent. Today, we have Jonica Gibbs playing the lead in television series, MJ Rodriguez making history as the first trans woman to win a Golden Globe, and Saucy Santana, an openly gay musician with a huge following. We have arrived, honey!

Our community is growing, and it’s full of talented movers and shakers in the entertainment industry. LGBTQ+ celebrities are teaching folks to be true to themselves and they’re creating a safe space for the community to be seen and heard. Take a look at ten Black celebrities who are nowhere near the closet.

