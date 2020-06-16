There’s only a few women who can make us go up in a frenzy over the changing of their wig and Cardi B is one of them. Cardi showed off her long textured hair last week and showed us how she could switch it up with her colorful cut this week. Striking a squat in the middle of her luxurious outdoor space, the Money rapper posed in front of her a matching Louis Vuitton bag while showing off her freshly finished skin art. Perhaps as killer as her cut are her sexy stilettos and barely there bikini top from FashionNova.
It’s a whole lewk and the week just began.
Despite the world being on lock down as of late, Cardi has been coming through slaying us with hair style after style. Here’s 10 times Cardi’s hair set the Internet on fire.
10 Times Cardi B Was A Hair Chameleon On The ‘Gram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Cardi B
Cardi B shook up the Internet with this flavorful cut and flawless photo.
2. Natural Hair
Cardi showed off her textured natural hair on the ‘gram and left fans in admiration.
3. Mermaid Mami
Cardi B gave us oceanic vibes with this mermaid look.
4. Blue
Cardi kept us in the blue, with this blunt cut and colored bob.
5. Cotton Candy Wig
We’re obsessed with this candy colored wig.
6. Pink Bow Wig
If hair is the prize, Cardi B wins for showmanship with this perfectly crafted wig bow.
7. Chestnut Highlights
Cardi b showed off her softer side with this natural hair color wig.
8. Chun Li
Cardi B was giving us Street Fighter vibes with these red buns and the rapper loves them herself.
9. Offset Approved
Offset makes an appearance in this hair appreciation pic showing off her blue buns.
10. Viral Worthy
Cardi B went viral for her “coronavirus” warning that tuned into jingle. If there’s a look to remember her by, we’ll accept this one.