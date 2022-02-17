10 Times Mary J Blige Proved She Is The Queen Of Thigh High Boots

For as long as we can remember, Mary J Blige has proven to be the queen of many things; She reigns supreme as the Queen of Hip Hop and R&B; nobody can rock blonde hair like her; her boot game is top tier.
On Sunday, she took the world by storm during her performance at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime show. Dressed in a custom Dundas leotard, she partnered the look with a pair of thigh-high boots. The look garnered lots of praise and chatter, as usual. Blige is not known to miss in the fashion department, and her Super Bowl performance was just one example of her love affair with thigh-high boots.
No matter the event, Blige will comfortably and confidently put on the fanciest footwear that goes above the knees. I’m convinced she has a pair for each day of the week and then some. The Grammy award-winning artist has a fetish for boots, which must be discussed. Here are ten times MJB proved she was the queen of thigh-high boots.
1. Custom Dundas BootsSource:Getty
Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg gave the performance of a lifetime during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Blige looked chic in custom white Dundas bodysuit, a matching cowboy hat, and matching thigh-high boots.
2. Electric Blue BootsSource:Getty
These electric blue boots aren’t quite over the knee, but they’re still worth the buzz. Mary J. Blige attended her Album Release Party For “Good Morning Gorgeous” at The Classic Cat on February 10, 2022, in West Hollywood, California. She wore a blue Dolce & Gabbana cutout dress and paired them sparkly boots that fell slightly below her knees.
3. Tan Suede BootsSource:Getty
Mary J. Blige spoke during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Press Conference at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Sis is serving looks in a white blazer, matching shorts, and tan suede thigh-high boots.
4. Gucci Monogram BootsSource:Getty
Mary J. Blige attended the Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on November 29, 2019 in New York City. I love simple courtside fashion, and thats what Blige embodies. The singer was all smiles dressed in a tan sweater, blue jeans, and thigh-high Gucci monogram boots.
5. Teal Suede BootsSource:Getty
Mary J. Blige performed at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on August 16, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Blige showed off another one of her assets as she posed with her back to the camera in a cheeky mustard-colored jumpsuit. The muted yellow ensemble went perfectly with her teal suede boots that fell slightly above her knees.
6. Chanel BootsSource:Getty
Chanel me, please! Mary J. Blige attended the CHANEL party to celebrate the debut of CHANEL N°5 In the Stars at Rockefeller Center on November 05, 2021, in New York City. She channeled the holiday spirit in a sparkly silver jumpsuit, partnered with Black Chanel boots.
7. Black BootsSource:Getty
You can never have too many pairs of boots. Mary J. Blige was spotted on the streets of New York in 2017 wearing a black puffer coat and black leather boots that featured a fun 80’s-style heel.
8. Beige Suede BootsSource:Getty
Mary J Blige attended Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in a chic, casual look. The No more Drama singer wore beige thigh-high boots, light blue jeans, and a beige blouse with keyhole detailing in the bust area.
9. Black Sparkly BootsSource:Getty
Mary J Blige participated in a meet and greet for the Details Book Signing hosted by Fashion Photographer Robert Ector at Saks Fifth Avenue on February 09, 2020, in New York City. Blige loves to dress up a casual look with a pair of statement-making footwear, if you haven’t noticed by now. Here she wears an all-black ensemble and rocks them with black and silver sparkly boots.
10. Paris Texas BootsSource:Marsha B.
Mary J Blige spoke on a panel during Breast Cancer Awareness month. I had the privilege to pick her brain about the importance of breast health, but before I could dive into our conversation, I had to get the details on her boots! She laughed before answering, “My boots are from Paris Texas.”