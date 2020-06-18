10 Times Saweetie’s Aesthetic Was A Whole Vibe

Say what you want about Saweetie (as many have ventured to Twitter to express their opinion about her new single Tap In) but make sure you mention her style when you do. The My Type rapper is trending on Twitter after she released the visuals for her latest 2000s-inspired song and fans are obsessing over her style aesthetic.
To keep it 100, Saweetie’s style is always on point. Whether she’s rocking a side ponytail with swoops and hoops, or turning up the voltage for her boo Quavo in latex and fishnets (see below), sis is consistently applying the pressure.
Saweetie Gives Us The Low Down About Her New Collection With Morphe
Saweetie is committed to serving lewks, which has positioned the rapstress as a rising trendsetter. Her collaboration with Pretty Little Thing, which will benefit the BLM matter, and Morphe is evidence of her influence.
Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite fashions from the icy queen.
1. Saweetie X PLT
The peeps over at Pretty Little Thing peeped Saweetie’s trendy/sexy style and loved it so much, they collaborated with the “Icy” rapstress on a collection that also benefits the Black Lives Matter movement. “We have raised over $150k to organize against social injustice in America! Thank you PLT for standing with us at this time. #BLACKLIVESMATTER” she captioned the above photo.
2. Saweet Bikini
In the words of Saweetie, “a bad b*tch gotta be consistent!” and sis is keeping her foot on our necks in this itty bitty pink bikini.
3. Corn Row Queen
Swinging her corn rows in front of cherry blossom flowers. It’s an aesthetic.
4. Around The Way Girl
Gold hoops. Side ponytail. Baby hairs.
5. Dipped In Gold
Saweetie is know for her love of jewels and always flexes on the ‘gram in gold chains, rings and her signature grill with diamonds. They don’t call her icy for nothing.
6. Bamboo Earrings, At Least Two Pair
Saweetie took us back a couple trends with these nameplate bamboo earrings, hair jewelry and four-finger ring.
7. Milan Fashion Week
Let us not forget when she gave us the Vogue challenge before the #VogueChallenge.
8. Gucci
Saweetie blessed our timelines with this epic off-guard photo dripped in Gucci and gold.
9. Couture Queen
Saweetie switched it up, but stayed on brand, in this fabulous white look by The Blonds NY.
10. Saweetie The Stallion
Giving us BAWDY in latex while in Las Vegas!