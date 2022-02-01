It’s the most Blackity-Black time of year: Black History Month! This is the time for us to celebrate our Blackness, look back on what our ancestors accomplished, and continue to be their wildest dreams. It’s also important to note that celebrating our #BlackBoyMagic and #BlackGirlMagic shouldn’t only be limited to one month, but every day, 24/7, 365 days a year!
Supporting Black businesses and sustaining our coins into the community is a great way to showcase our pride and stand by our own. Black creatives have successfully flipped the script on the beauty world. The industry that held us little to no regard has now been redesigned with an influx of brands created by us – for us. Black women have served as the tastemakers for the beauty game since the beginning of time, and now we can elevate on a larger scale.
To keep our brands in business, we must make our coins count. After all, we’re all we truly got. With many brands offering products in the skincare, makeup, haircare, body care, and grooming spaces, our wants and needs will always be met.
On that note, it’s time for us to put our money where our mouth is. Whether you’re ready to shop with some of your favorite brands or looking to be inspired by new names, we’ve got you covered! Here are 11 Black-owned beauty brands you need to shop throughout this glorious month and beyond.
Happy Blackity, Black History Month brothers and sisters!
11 Black-Owned Beauty Brands To Support During Black History Month & Beyond was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. FORVR MOODSource:FORVR MOOD
There’s no such thing as having too many hair accessories! And in this case, beauty and lifestyle guru Jackie Aina understands the assignment. Even though FORVR MOOd is known for its luxurious, deliciously scented candles, Ms. Aina has come all the way through with silk offerings. With a stunning collection of Pure Silk Headbands ($28.00, Forvrmood.com) and Pure Silk Pillowcases ($49, Forvrmood.com), you’ll be able to keep your edges safe from snags and tangling. It’s a must-have!Shop Now
2. Dosso BeautySource:Dosso Beauty
For folks looking for a one-stop-shop for hair care, skincare, and beard care, you’ll want to tap into Dosso Beauty! Known as the brainchild of Kadidja Dosso, this brand is the epitome of Black Girl Magic. Not only are these products gentle, rest assured you’re using top-quality finds that will do your beauty game justice. My personal favorite is the Pre-stretched Hypoallergenic Braiding Hair ($6.99, Dossobeauty.com). A far cry from other offerings on the market, this essential is lightweight, flame-retardant, anti-bacterial, itch-free, and has a soft texture. You can’t go wrong!Shop Now
3. Black Girl SunscreenSource:Instagram
If you haven’t been using sunscreen in your beauty routine, it’s time to make a change. Contrary to popular belief, melanin doesn’t protect against UVA/UVB sun rays. Sunscreen is required to prevent sun damage that can contribute to signs of aging and, worse, skin cancer. This is where Black Girl Sunscreen comes into play. Boasting a nourishing formula of jojoba and avocado, this product soothes, softens, moisturizes, and provides the maximum level of sun protection. Stock up, folks!Shop Now
4. Fenty BeautySource:Instagram
A mean makeup game and flawless skin are an absolute must. Thanks to Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, you can have it all. Offering a mix of beauty essentials along with a few surprises, including Hydrating Body Bundles and the Gloss Bomb Heat, it’s easy to get lost in Fenty’s product roster.Shop Now
5. Pear NovaSource:Taylor Wilkinson
Calling all nail aficionados! When it comes to achieving a top-notch manicure, Pear Nova falls at the top of the list. Created by Rachel James, this impressive line offers a mix of nail lacquers, gel lacquers, nail care, and lash care products that are in a league of their own. This brand is vegan, cruelty-free, and 10free, which is right on the money for those looking to use chemical-free products.Shop Now
6. Organic Bath Co.Source:Organic Bath Co.
Sometimes, simple is better. With Organic Bath Co., its award-winning bath and body care line features organic and natural ingredients designed to keep you clean from neck to toe. Choose everything from gentle body scrubs to face balms to bring your routine back to the basics while adding some pampering into the mix.Shop Now
7. Beneath Your MaskSource:Taylor Wilkinson
Opt for the luxurious route in your beauty routine with the help of Beneath Your Mask. This brand offers an extensive line of skin, body, and hair products, all made from potent, organic, and wild-crafted botanicals meant to soothe, nourish, and give you TLC. It’s never a bad idea to go the natural route, and this brand serves as the perfect example.Shop Now
8. Curls DynastySource:Target
Moisture is the name of the natural hair game. Whether you’re a transitioning natural or a longtime member of #TeamNatural, keeping your mane hydrated is key for scoring healthy-looking tresses. Curls Dynasty is a brand that understands the importance of maintaining a healthy mane while using healthy, natural ingredients to get the job done. With a well-rounded roster that includes hair masques, stylers, shampoos, bunnies, and more, naturalists can satisfy their needs with a click of a button.Shop Now
9. AfropickSource:Afropick
Consider adding a touch of glam, pride, and unity to your hair tool collection via AfroPick. Created by brothers Gemille Walker, Shaquille Walker, and Zarrius Walker, the brand is home to gorgeous afro picks that work to keep our natural tresses in tip-top shape. Plus, these picks have unique designs that shine a light on Black culture.Shop Now
10. The Wrap LifeSource:The Wrap Life
Creativity is simple with natural hair. You can try to find your favorite style or add a head wrap into the equation. The Wrap Life has a lineup of satin-lined turbans, head wraps, turbanettes, and more, all crafted to take your hairstyling game up a few notches. Whether your twist out came out a little too frizzy or wearing a head wrap for the day is your vibe, this brand makes it all easy.Shop Now
11. ShedaviSource:Shedavi
Ayurvedic healing, one of the world’s oldest holistic healing systems, has become very popular in the beauty space. Elizabeth Davis, the founder, and CEO of Shedavi has decided to incorporate that healing into the brand. This brand is known to live up to the hype with a collection of all-natural, handmade, and ethically sustainable products catered to hair, skin, and nail health. If you need hair growth elixirs, hair vitamins, cleansing essentials, and more, Shedavi will deliver.Shop Now