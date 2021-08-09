LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

There is no denying it: Producerhelped changed the face of music. With Sean “Diddy” Combs and his fellow Hitmen, Thompson help create the Bad Boy sound. Thompson worked with Mary J. Blige on her iconic album “My Life,” helped introduce a young artists name Usher to the world, and gave The Notorious B.I.G. one of the most legendary songs of his career. Thompson is a legend, period.

Today (August 9th) the world lost one of its greatest music makers. To honor Chucky, here are 11 songs he produced that you should have in your playlist if you don’t already.

11 Chucky Thompson Produced Songs To Have In Your Playlist [Listen] was originally published on mymajicdc.com